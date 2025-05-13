Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,849 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $76.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

