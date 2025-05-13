Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,066,172 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 202.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $70,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.