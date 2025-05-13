Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 228,857 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 11.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $62,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $451.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

