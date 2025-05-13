Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,504,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 266,361.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,080 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,014,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,662,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.