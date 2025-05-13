Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 171.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 668.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tennant by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tennant by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $148,383.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $617,701.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,936.60. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Trading Up 5.3%

Tennant stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. Tennant has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.63 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

