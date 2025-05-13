Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciena by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

View Our Latest Report on CIEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,769.04. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,601.52. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,852. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.