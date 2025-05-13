Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,886 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,654,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,136,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after buying an additional 315,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.5%

MSI stock opened at $412.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.30 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.