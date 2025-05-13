Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 148,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,543,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1,545.3% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 345,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 172,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE OSCR opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

