Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 781.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $996.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

