Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of UVV opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Universal Profile

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $937.19 million during the quarter.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

