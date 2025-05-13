The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 143.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,779 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTB. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 2.6%

NTB stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $42.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.