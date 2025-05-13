Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $36,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 3.2%

VIS stock opened at $266.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $280.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.01 and a 200-day moving average of $257.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

