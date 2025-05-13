iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,822,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 10.49% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $71,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,664.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.