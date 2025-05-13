Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.00% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $67,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $16,615,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $418,492.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,508.96. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This represents a 89.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,610,594 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $300.76 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.63 and a 1 year high of $377.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.23.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

