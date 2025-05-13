Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is -4,273.33%.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

