Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. CICC Research currently has $154.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $142.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $1,015,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,848.98. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,492 shares of company stock worth $63,757,685. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

