Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target to $8.50

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $914.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

