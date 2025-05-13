ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

