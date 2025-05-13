Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

