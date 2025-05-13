Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 13th, 2025

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.