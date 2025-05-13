Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.