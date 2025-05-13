FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:KEC Decreased by Analyst

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$16.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.94. The stock has a market cap of C$737.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.29. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.38 and a 52-week high of C$17.55.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.