What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:DBM FY2026 Earnings?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

DBM stock opened at C$8.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$732.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00. 20.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

