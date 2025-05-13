Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

