B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KE

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Kimball Electronics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.08 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KE. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56,175 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,272 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

