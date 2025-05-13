Zacks Research Has Positive View of Five Below Q2 Earnings

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIVE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $103.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $145.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 26,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,361 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $123,601,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Five Below by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $66,933,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 470,150 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

