FY2026 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK Lowered by Zacks Research

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.64. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,114,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank OZK by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,281,000 after buying an additional 1,149,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank OZK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after buying an additional 686,775 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,077,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

