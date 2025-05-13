Q4 Earnings Estimate for Verano Issued By Roth Capital

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Verano in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Verano had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $209.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Verano has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

