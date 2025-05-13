Cormark Has Negative Estimate for TSE:TRU FY2026 Earnings

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TSE:TRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Trulieve Cannabis in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

About Trulieve Cannabis

