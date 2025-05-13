WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 358.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,392 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in WisdomTree were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 179,493 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 54,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.07. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

