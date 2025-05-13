Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688,680 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Quanterix worth $34,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quanterix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 43,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Quanterix Trading Up 8.5%

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.