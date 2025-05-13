BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.61% of Blue Bird worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of BLBD opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

About Blue Bird

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

