Algert Global LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,415. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,361 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $288.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.35.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

