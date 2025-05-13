Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 126,361 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,361 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $33,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

Insider Activity at Genpact

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

View Our Latest Report on G

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.