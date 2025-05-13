Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $35.90 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 860,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,902,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

