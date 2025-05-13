108,470 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,695,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 26,492,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after buying an additional 3,300,470 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $928,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,758,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,549,890.56. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $156,977.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,084.10. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 309,546 shares of company stock worth $6,712,726 and sold 34,257 shares worth $755,528. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Globalstar Stock Up 8.4%

GSAT opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

