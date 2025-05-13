Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 225,751 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,751 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $34,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after buying an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Avantor by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

