Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $551,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,571,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,911 shares during the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,511,000. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,103,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 387,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after buying an additional 215,245 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.96 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

