Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 12,347 iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 8.9%

XVV opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $382.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

