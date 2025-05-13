BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 60,088 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,088 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in New Gold were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGD. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NGD opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
