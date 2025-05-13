BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 60,088 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,088 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in New Gold were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGD. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.40 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Gold

New Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.