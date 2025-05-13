BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $738.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.40.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.91 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

