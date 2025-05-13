Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,466 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,975.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

TECL stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 3.66. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.29.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

