BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 215,444 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 215,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,406,000 after acquiring an additional 204,563 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 291,480 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $2,831,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,338.11. This represents a 30.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $433,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,315,365.45. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,363. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

