BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys New Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 507,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.17% of DLocal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,613,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,183 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,099,000. Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in DLocal by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 901,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 483,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DLocal by 132.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

DLO opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.98 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

