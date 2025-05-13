BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 697,967 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.24% of Bread Financial worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth $23,740,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,207,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 286,720 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 5,654.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 256,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 251,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 146,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFH opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

