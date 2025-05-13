PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 691.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.32% of PACS Group worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period.

Get PACS Group alerts:

PACS Group Stock Performance

PACS Group stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.