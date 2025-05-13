Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

IOVA stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $644.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 21,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

