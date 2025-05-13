Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $349.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.67.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $305.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. Public Storage’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.