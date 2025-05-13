Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.76. Chemours has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

