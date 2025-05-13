Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Kennametal Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,134,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,552,000 after buying an additional 181,035 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,573,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,543,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,106,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $59,207,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

