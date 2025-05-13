CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 183.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,824 shares of company stock worth $907,856 in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CarGurus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

